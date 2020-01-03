|
Vereen
Nita Pyfrom Vereen (age 87) passed away peacefully at 7:30 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 with her daughter and son by her side at the Jane and Bill Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Her cause of death was Alzheimer's Disease.
Jaunita Aileen Pyfrom was born in Miami, Florida on January 23, 1932 to Albert Cecil Pyfrom and Roechelle Brooks Pyfrom. She grew up in Cora Gables and Opa-Loka, Florida. One of her treasured childhood memories was of playing in her front yard each morning, often waving to "an elderly gentleman" who lived down the road during the winter months and often walked past her home. She said he would smile and return her greeting. Asking her mother if she knew the man's name, she replied, "Why that's Robert Frost. He's a famous writer!" (Perhaps this sparked her lifelong interest in the arts and literature. She became an avid reader.)
A graduate of Miami Jackson High School, Nita attended Carsen-Newman College in Jefferson City, Tennessee and was a member of the Calliopean Literary Society. She continued her studies at University of Miami, majoring in English and Psychology, and worked in the University of Miami Evening Division on the administrative staff. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.
Throughout her life, Nita was loving and compassionate-- a person of strong and abiding Christian faith. Indeed, she met her future husband, Donald Eugene Davidson at the Central Baptist Church in Miami. They were married there on April 17, 1954. Living in Jacksonville, Fl., where Don worked as Treasurer and General Manager of Lynch-Davidson Motors, Nita was involved in charity work and both were active members of Riverside Baptist Church, while raising their three children-- Douglas, Leigh Ann and Steven.
In those early years, Nita and Don enjoyed traveling for business and pleasure, attending many Ford dealership events and enjoying University of Florida Gator football games. Nita made life-long friends during her years in Jacksonville and these friendships sustained her after Don's early death from A.L.S. in 1968.
It was through mutual friends that she met Eugene M. Vereen, Jr. They married in 1981 and resided in Gene's hometown, Moultrie, Georgia for 27 years until his death in 2008. Nita loved her life in Moultrie with Gene, his family and many dear friends. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Moultrie and had a special interest in the Colquitt County Arts Center. Bridge and Book Club were also meaningful and brought her great joy. In late 2014 Nita lived in Fernandina Beach, Fl., for the remainder of her life, with her daughter and son-in-law. The family are grateful for all her gifted caregivers during this time—most notably, Kathy Morin.
Nita is survived by her children—Douglas Davidson (Lisanne); Leigh Ann Adler (John); and her two grandchildren—Donald Davidson (Kalianne) and James Davidson. There was also a special part in her life for Gene's children—E.Michael Vereen III (Jennifer); John Cary Vereen (Azalee); Ellen Vereen Rumble (Theo); and Joan Vereen Wilson (Richard) and their many wonderful children and families whom she adored.
Nita is proceeded in death by the father of her children, Don Davidson; their youngest son, Steven Thomas Davidson; Eugene M. Vereen, Jr. and his youngest son, John Cary Vereen.
A private burial ceremony, officiated by Reverend Hugh Ward of Moultrie, Ga., will be held at 1:00 pm, January 18, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, Fl.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Community Hospice and Palliative Care; 4266 Sunbeam Road; Jacksonville, Fl. 32257. Or give online at SupportCommunityHospice.com.
