Thomas
Nora Freeman Thomas, age 86 of Fernandina Beach, FL passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach. Her family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Sunday evening at Oxley-Heard Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery.
