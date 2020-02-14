Home

Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach
Fernandina Beach, FL
Nora Thomas


1933 - 2020
Nora Thomas Obituary
Thomas
Nora Freeman Thomas, age 86 of Fernandina Beach, FL passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Fernandina Beach. Her family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Sunday evening at Oxley-Heard Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery.
Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
