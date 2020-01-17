Home

Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Norma Snider
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Jacksonville Baptist Church
8531 N. Main Street
Jacksonville, FL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
North Jacksonville Baptist Church
8531 N. Main Street
Jacksonville, FL
Norma Crews Snider


1928 - 2020
Norma Crews Snider Obituary
Snider
Funeral services for Norma Crews Snider, 91, who passed away on January 16, 2020, will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the North Jacksonville Baptist Church, 8531 N. Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32218 with Rev. Chris Coram officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the church. Mrs. Snider was a native of Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Andrew Jackson Class of 1948 and was a longtime member of the North Jacksonville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late, David C. Bowen and son, David Bowen Jr.; Survivors include her daughter, Karen Renee Powers (Robert); daughter-in-law, Sherry Bowen; 2 sons, Stephen Bowen (Patricia) and Michael Bowen (Michelle); 1 sister, Lois Lourcey; Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
