Norma Jean Barrett, 73, passed away on March 20, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on March 14, 1946 in Worthington Springs, FL to Charlie and Edith (nee Starling) Fowler.

A devoted homemaker, Norma enjoyed preparing meals for her family and keeping a tidy household. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed tending to her chickens. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her husband of 51 years, their two sons and her three grandchildren.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Odessa; and brothers, Charles and Michael.She is survived by her husband, Danny Barrett; her sons, Drew Scott Barrett (Shara) and Cory Barrett (Dania); grandchildren, Wyatt Bradford Barrett, Mason Barrett and Brooke Lauren Barrett; sister, Johanna Fowler; and brother, Ken Fowler.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Petra Baptist Church, 161 Hampton Point Dr. St. Augustine, FL 32092.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Betty Griffin House www.bettygriffincenter.org. Arrangements by HARDDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223