|
|
Gilbert
Norma Jean (nee Reed) Gilbert who enjoyed so much of life, playing the piano, singing and dancing (a Sassy Tapper) passed away peacefully September 21, 2019 at the age of 91.99. She was born on September 24, 1927 to Robert and Theresa Reed in Gallatin, TN. She married William Callan "Cal" Gilbert in January 1948. Over 71 years of marital bliss, she set a great example of a loving commitment to her spouse and children.
A member of the Church of Christ, she was also active in the Civitan Club as a Civinette. She and Cal had two sons, Fred Callan and William "Bill" Alan Gilbert. Cal and Norma Jean met in Atlanta, GA, moved to Dallas, TX, then to Oklahoma City, OK, then to Columbus, OH and finally settled in Jacksonville Beach, FL in 1973. She loved fashion and interior design and was employed at Barton & Slighs dress shop and later at Jacobson's. She had many friends and will be missed.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia (nee Reed) Pittman; son, Bill (Connie) Gilbert; grandson, Fred (Laura) Gilbert; (great grandchildren Emily and Nathan); grandson, Andy (Lea) Gilbert (great grandchildren Callan, Asher and Maya) and daughter-in-law, Keri Gilbert. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother "at the beach" who loved being happy and making others happy around her.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00a.m. in the Chapel at Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Please visit the online Tribute atwww.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019