Norma Layman
1938 - 2020
Layman
Norma Jean Layman, 82, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1938 in Rivesville, West Virginia to Dominick and Rose (Zukowsky) Munchin. She graduated from Rivesville High School in 1955 and Fairmont State University in 1959. She married Donald Layman on June 25, 1960. Norma worked as a high school teacher for 40 years. She started her teaching career at Fairmont Senior High in WV and then moved to Jacksonville, FL where she taught at Dupont Senior High School, Terry Parker Senior High School and then over 30 years at Englewood Senior High School. Throughout her long teaching career, she touched numerous lives and many of her co-workers and former students became her lifelong friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Layman, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; son, William (Joy) Layman, Middleburg, FL; daughter, Marcy (Geoffrey) Sessions, Jacksonville, FL ; five grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Joshua, Julia, Jacob, Emily and Caleb; three sisters, Louise Shevada, Jacksonville, FL, Donna Bowles, Rivesville, WV and Christine Ranker, Cedaredge, CO; along with many nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held on June 26, 2020 at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery and Funeral Home. The family plans on having a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
