Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
(828) 586-2444
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Norma Strickland Ford Obituary
FORD
Norma Frier Strickland Ford, 87, joined her Father in Heaven Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at The Hermitage Memory Care Facility in Sylva, N.C. Norma was born on July 24, 1931 and was a long-time resident of Jacksonville, FL for most of her life.
Norma was of Mormon faith and will be remembered by many for her dedication to her church and love for her family. In addition to her parents, Naughton and Fannie Frier, she was proceeded in death by her son, David H. Strickland, and many brothers and sisters. Norma is survived by her sons, Richard W. Strickland (Heidi), Joel A. Strickland (Jan) and Don P. Strickland (Kathy). In addition, she says goodbye to 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Holmes of Glen St. Mary, FL.
A memorial service will be held at Appalachian Funeral Services on Saturday, May 25 at 12 pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 714 W Main St. in Sylva, NC. Her son, Don would like to say thank you to The Hermitage Memory Care Facility for the excellent care provided to Norma for the past 6-plus years.
Condolences can be given at https://appalachianfuneralservices.com/
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 20 to May 21, 2019
