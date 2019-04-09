Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Shore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Teresa Shore

Obituary Condolences

Norma Teresa Shore Obituary
SHORE
Norma Teresa Shore, age 94, passed away on April 6, 2019.
She was born August 8, 1924 in Hapeville, GA, near Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late George Dewey and Willie Bell (Hill) Britton.
Norma was raised in Jacksonville and attended the historic Duval Public School #4. She attended Andrew Jackson High School until she met and married the love of her life, Frederick Deming Shore in 1940. She was the first runner up in the Casa Marina Pageant during the 1940's. A devoted wife and mother, she knitted caps for soldiers during WWII and enjoyed volunteering in Girl Scouts and sewing dance costumes for her two children. In her early years she was a member of Riverside Garden Club. She was a member of Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church and Arlington Baptist Church. When first married, Norma and Fred attended Riverside Baptist Church. Norma is predeceased by her husband, Fred (2003); her parents; and her daughter, Marilyn Teresa (Shore) Maloy (1995); and sister, Miriam Virginia (Britton) Marvin (2002). She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Lou) Deroia; grandchildren, Christie (Drew) Kayser, Ray Maloy and Steve Maloy; great grandchildren, Brandon, Christopher, Evan and Liam Kayser, Taylor, Kylie and Kenzie Maloy; nieces, Linda (Joe) Hughes, and Karen (Earl) Kellum and nephew, Chuck (Janice) Marvin. Heavenly Father please bless and hold my mother's soul in your loving arms for eternity, Amen. Mama you will be dearly missed by your loving family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10 from noon until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. Interment to follow in Jacksonville Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.

Please sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now