Norma Teresa Shore, age 94, passed away on April 6, 2019.

She was born August 8, 1924 in Hapeville, GA, near Atlanta, GA, the daughter of the late George Dewey and Willie Bell (Hill) Britton.

Norma was raised in Jacksonville and attended the historic Duval Public School #4. She attended Andrew Jackson High School until she met and married the love of her life, Frederick Deming Shore in 1940. She was the first runner up in the Casa Marina Pageant during the 1940's. A devoted wife and mother, she knitted caps for soldiers during WWII and enjoyed volunteering in Girl Scouts and sewing dance costumes for her two children. In her early years she was a member of Riverside Garden Club. She was a member of Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church and Arlington Baptist Church. When first married, Norma and Fred attended Riverside Baptist Church. Norma is predeceased by her husband, Fred (2003); her parents; and her daughter, Marilyn Teresa (Shore) Maloy (1995); and sister, Miriam Virginia (Britton) Marvin (2002). She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Lou) Deroia; grandchildren, Christie (Drew) Kayser, Ray Maloy and Steve Maloy; great grandchildren, Brandon, Christopher, Evan and Liam Kayser, Taylor, Kylie and Kenzie Maloy; nieces, Linda (Joe) Hughes, and Karen (Earl) Kellum and nephew, Chuck (Janice) Marvin. Heavenly Father please bless and hold my mother's soul in your loving arms for eternity, Amen. Mama you will be dearly missed by your loving family.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10 from noon until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. Interment to follow in Jacksonville Memory Gardens.

