|
|
Thieman
Norma Jean Thieman (Liesen), 87, passed away at home on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Quincy, IL, August 24, 1932, the second daughter of Leo and Josephine Liesen (Wisman). She graduated from Quincy Notre High School and attended Quincy College. Norma had an aptitude for numbers. She worked in the mortgage department at Illinois State Bank. She later worked as controller of the family business, Quincy Hardware Company. Norma enjoyed a challenge and single handedly brought Quincy Hardware into the computer age in 1980. In 1985, the Thieman family acquired Florida Hardware Company. Norma continued as controller until 2009. She remained active in the business until the very end.
Norma had an adventurous spirit. We loved her childhood stories. In 1978, she got her pilots license and later convinced her husband to get his. Together, they traveled the world. Norma water skied and scuba dived. She was a member of the YMCA, Southeastern Bonanza Society and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a grandmother extraordinaire. Norma will be remembered for her infectious smile and spirit that could lift a room.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband Ralph; a sister, Marilyn Bocke; a brother, Robert Liesen and a sister, Eleanor Crain. She is survived by her sons Rich, Don (Susan), and Brian (Lupita); grandchildren, Stephan (Trish), Kellea (Matt) Miller, Julie, Greg and Amelia; great-grandchild, William; sister, Pauline Upper (Quincy IL); brother in-law, John Thieman (Vienna VA) and brother in-law Bill Crain (Pueblo CO).
Family will receive friends Monday, September 23, 6-8pm, Hardage-Giddens, Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32205. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 24, 10am, St Matthew's Catholic Church, 1773 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32210, Father James Kaniparampil officiating. Internment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made Sacred Heart Catholic Church, memo Youth Ministries, 5752 Blanding Blvd Jacksonville FL 32244. Please leave words of comfort and condolences for the family at HGriversidefuneralhome.com. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is proudly serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019