Norma Massey Webb, passed away on Sunday, January 26, at the age of 94. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida. Ms. Webb retired from the State Board of Health/Duval County Health Department in 1979 where she worked for 32 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Blanche Massey, her brothers Jack, Don and Perry Jr. Massey, and her husband, William E. Webb, Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Shirlyne DeHof (John) of Jacksonville, Netherland Shipske of Ocala, Norma Cox (Joe) of Starke and her son William E. Webb, Jr. (Barbara) of Jacksonville, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandsons. Ms. Webb enjoyed life to its fullest but the most rewarding part of her life was going to church, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. She will be remembered by many by her infectious laugh, her kind and loving spirit as well as her generosity. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, FL. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Kingsley Lake Baptist Church, 6289 Mary Dot Lane, Starke, FL 32091 with Pastor Jonathan Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020