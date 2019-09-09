|
Williams
Norma Sue Williams died September 6, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL, her home for the past 35 years. She was the beloved wife of John H. (Jack) Williams, Jr, the treasured mother of Phyllis and Lisa, and the adored grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Norma Sue Miller was born on July 4, 1936 in Nashville, TN. She met her husband Jack while still in high school. Norma went on to nursing school through Baptist Hospital in Nashville and became a registered nurse, while Jack attended and graduated from Belmont College (now Belmont University).
Norma and Jack were married in March 1959; they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Norma worked as a registered nurse in pediatric surgery until their daughter was born; it was then she found her true calling as a devoted wife, loving mother, and eventually, grandmother and great-grandmother.
While Jack's work resulted in moves to Chicago, Birmingham, Nashville and ultimately to Jacksonville, Norma worked tirelessly to provide a home filled with warmth, faith and always, good food. In addition to assisting in her daughters' schools and extracurricular pursuits, Norma was an active volunteer in the libraries, youth programs, and support for the elderly in the Baptist church wherever they lived, and in the local hospitals as well. Here in Jacksonville, Norma was a familiar sight at Baptist Hospital as a 'Pink Lady' for many years. Norma's limitless devotion to her family continued as their children became adults and started their own families—she presided over the annual Williams family beach vacation as it grew to include four generations. She cherished all the moments that her family was together and made every effort to make their time memorable.
Left to mourn Norma's passing are her husband, Jack; daughters Phyllis (Garry) Askew of Brentwood, TN and Lisa (Gary) Mayes of Madison, AL; grandchildren Tyler Askew, Garrett (Trisha) Askew, Lauren Askew, Kyle (Brooke) Mayes, and Katie (Collin) Brasher; great-grandchildren Madden Mayes, Brooks Brasher and Presley Askew. Her sister Jeanie Cope and sister-in-law Patsy Jolliffe also survive her.
A private family burial was held in Nashville, TN. A memorial service will be held in Jacksonville on Monday, September 16 at 2 p.m. at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Kyle Reese officiating. Norma battled metastatic breast cancer for fourteen years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Norma S. Williams Endowment with the Baptist Health Foundation, 841 Prudential Dr., Suite 1300, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
