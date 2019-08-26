Home

WOLFE, Norma Margaret, 85, died peacefully on August 5, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Norma was born March 30, 1934, in Queens, NY. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Balthasar and Sabina Reichold, her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Lou Kull, her former husband, George T. Wolfe, and their sons Michael J., Mark G., and their daughter Michelle A. Wolfe. She is survived by her son Matthew L. Wolfe (Tripp Newsom) of Jacksonville, FL; grand-daughter Catherine Allen Wolfe of Philadelphia, PA, many Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service and interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville Florida on September 7, 2019 at 11:00AM. If so inclined, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2019
