|
|
Blackwell
Norman Ralph Blackwell, age 80, was born August 10, 1939 in Atlanta, GA and passed on October 10, 2019 in Omaha, NE. Norman was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Blackwell, and his sister, Ella Johnson. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Beverly Honrath-Blackwell; sons, Timothy Ralph Blackwell (Connie) of Georgia and Mark Norman Blackwell (Bobbie) of Alabama; sisters, Dr. Linda Ford of Bellevue, NE and Jean Bogar of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; as well as 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 4:00pm at the Fraternal Order of Police Building, 5530 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207 with Jimmy Holderfield officiating and Masonic Rites by Reverend Samuel Bennett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Morocco Shrine Patient Transportation Fund or Shriners Hospital, 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com. Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 9, 2019