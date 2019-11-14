|
Washer
Norman Washer –
11/12/21 – 11/12/19
Norman Edson Washer went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 12 having lived 98 years to the day. Growing up in Ridgewood, New Jersey, Norman was always curious about architectural design and anything mechanical and throughout his life showed great acumen for both. Norman served in the Navy and was stationed at NAS Jacksonville, where he met his wife of 75 years, Betsy. After the war, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville where he received his degree in Architecture and then he and his family settled in Jacksonville. Norman spent his career at Reynolds Smith and Hills where he designed and managed construction projects all over the world. Norman was active in the community and was a lifelong member of the Rotary Club of North Jacksonville. He and his wife were active members of First Baptist Church where Norman also served as a Deacon. He was preceded in death by his daughter, DiAnn Kirkman; Survivors include his loving wife, Betsy Jane Washer (née Adams); son, Christopher Mark Washer (Julie); grandchildren, Oliver Roberts (Jodi), Zachary Lee and Gina Lackey; great-granddaughter, Kayla Higginbotham (Ryan); great-great-grandchildren, Addelynn and Cooper Higginbotham. Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:30 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 with Rev. Stephen Clifton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Arlington Park Cemetery.
