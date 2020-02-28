|
Griffith
Norman N. "Griff" Griffith, 93, passed away on February 25, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Mt. Grove, MO to Roy and Tressa (Skoglund) Griffith. He and his four brothers farmed the family's farm and were educated in Lemmon, SD. When Griff enlisted in the U.S. Navy, he acquired his nickname, which stayed with him throughout his adult and professional life.
While stationed in Jacksonville, Griff met and married Claire (Henderson), the love of his life. Their wedding began their 34-year adventure that included three cross country moves, a college degree from the University of Florida in record time, raising Pam, their daughter, running businesses and vacations with lots of fun and laughter. He was a devoted husband and father that is missed and will always be cherished for his unwavering love, listening to every random thought, supporting any endeavor and lots of laughter.
Griff graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. After working for Boeing Aerospace Co. in Seattle, WA, Griff began his career with FLECO Corp. as a design engineer. While working at FLECO, he developed four US Patents, three Canadian Patents and became a Florida State Professional Engineer. During his tenure with FLECO, he was promoted to several positions and in 1973 he became Vice President of Research & Engineering.
Griff's passion for woodworking originated with the custom cabinet shop he owned and operated while he was working and continued throughout his retirement. He made beautiful toys, clocks, decorative items and furniture. While living in Washington State the last 20 years, he spent much of his time pursuing favorite hobbies and projects that included gardening, clamming, woodworking and collecting pocket watches.
Griff was predeceased by his wife, Claire; his parents and four brothers (Lyman, D'Earl, Bill & Selmer). He is survived by his daughter, Pam; cousin, Dorothy (Skoglund) Walter; special nephews, Keith (Laura) & John Leon; and several other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd, 32207.
