Mansfield
Norman Mansfield, 64, of Jacksonville, Florida, went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, Florida.
He was born March 19, 1956, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the son of late Thomas and Unni Mansfield. He was the oldest of four siblings.
He attended RIS, Ruamrudee International School, in Bangkok, Thailand before he graduated from Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, Virginia in 1974. He served in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic from 1974 to 1979. After his honorable discharge, he was employed at Bell & Howell followed by AT&T American TransTech as an IT Desktop Technician. His hobbies and interests included: woodworking, fishing, handiwork, and being with his six daughters and two grandchildren. He was well known for his generous and caring heart, personable and outgoing personality, and infectious smile.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Benjamin Turinsky of Riverview, FL.; daughter, Stephanie Mansfield of Sorrento, FL.; daughters: Madison, Rachel, Erika and Alexis Mansfield of Jacksonville, FL.; grandchildren, Jayme and Maverick Turinsky of Riverview, FL.; sister, Kari Ann Maurer of Etowah, NC.; brother, David Mansfield of San Jose, CA.; and brother, Paul Mansfield of Indio, CA.
His body will be laid to rest at the Jacksonville National Cemetery on Friday, November 27th followed by a memorial reception at 3 pm; The Cove 210 N Ridgecrest Lane, Jacksonville, FL. 32259.
