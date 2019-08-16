|
Norman T. Pionessa, 66, passed away on August 10, 2019 from the loving arms of his family to the loving arms of the Lord Jesus. He was born in Buffalo, NY and a longtime resident of Jacksonville, FL. Norman was an avid hunter/fisherman with a great sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul J. Pionessa. Norman is survived by his wife of 30 years, Terri; sons, Timothy and Steven; mother/stepdad, Noreen & Frank Potter; sisters, Jacklyn (David), Marilyn, Carolyn (John), Liz (Chris); brother, Marshall (Lora); 17 nieces/nephews; and 10 great nieces/nephews.
Lil Johnny…Finding Jesus
A Sunday school teacher is concerned his class is confused about Jesus, he asked, "Where is Jesus?" Steven says, "In heaven." Tim says, "In my heart." Lil Johnny blurts out "In my bathroom." Teacher asked, "How do you know this?" Lil Johnny says, "Every morning my dad bangs on the bathroom door and yells, 'Jesus Christ, are you still in there?".
His Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge.
