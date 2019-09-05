|
|
Rudin
Philip Norman Rudin, 80, of Bostwick, passed from this life on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka. Born in St. Augustine, Norman was raised in the Bayard community and was a 1956 graduate of DuPont High School in Jacksonville. He attended Jacksonville University and served honorably in the National Guard. Norman began work at National Cash Register in Jacksonville and then as a diesel mechanic with Greyhound Bus Lines. In 1963, he began a career with the Jacksonville Fire Department and became one of the first paramedic's to be licensed in the State of Florida. Norman rose to the rank of district chief and was appointed by the Mayor as Division Chief of the Jacksonville Fire / Rescue. Following 6 years as Division Chief, he returned to Battalion Chief and retired in 2002 following nearly 40 years of dedicated service. In his leisure time, Norman loved fishing in Alaska (and was very good at it), boating, woodworking and going to flea markets. Norman was an excellent husband and a loving father.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Rudin and Jessie Justice Rudin.
Norman is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathy Rudin of Bostwick, a daughter, Sumer Tonto (David) of Jacksonville, a son, Chris Rudin of Callahan, 2 sisters, Jackie Snead and Barbara Bradford, a brother, Nathan Rudin, all of Jacksonville, 5 grandchildren, Abby Tonto, David Tonto, Daniel Tonto, Andrew Tonto and Nicholas Rudin and 2 great-grandchildren, Seth and Silas Rudin.
Services celebrating Norman's life will be at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Creekside Christian Church, 92 Life Spring Way in St. Johns, FL 32259 with Pastor Chuck Peterman officiating and Ted Stackpole assisting. The family will receive friends Tuesday at the church from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services at 5:00 P.M. The Jacksonville Fire Department will serve as pallbearers and provide the honor guard. Graveside services with honors bestowed by the Jacksonville Fire Department will be at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery, 505 N. Rodriquez St., St. Augustine, FL 32085.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Creekside Christian Church at creeksidechristian.com/give or to www.FosterHope.Today online.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Norman's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019