Norris Keith Ferguson


1957 - 2019
Norris Keith Ferguson Obituary
Ferguson
Memorial service for Mr. Norris Keith Ferguson, Jr., age 62, of Petersburg, TN, will be conducted at 7 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Higgins Funeral Home with Bro. Milton Nesbitt officiating. Visitation with the family will be held at 5 PM until the time of service on Saturday at Higgins.
Keith was born on February 16, 1957, in Fayetteville, TN to Marie M. Ferguson and the late Norris Keith Ferguson, Sr. His primary professional background was spent as a Signal Engineer for CSX Transportation. Keith loved the 80's and 90's country music and was a John Wayne and Andy Griffith fan. Keith was known as a prankster and had the best belly laugh. Mr. Ferguson passed away on October 6, 2019.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Melissa "Missy" Ferguson (Derryal) Strickland of Jacksonville, FL, Jennifer Ferguson (Chris) Jessup of St. Augustine, FL, and Ashley Ferguson (Bradley) Bonning of Terre Haute, IN; grandchildren, Abigail and Annabelle Jessup, Henry Bonning, and a baby Bonning on the way; sister, Karen Ferguson (Jim) Dickson of Murfreesboro, TN, nephew Holden Phillips; and dog, Sasha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Higgins Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Norris Keith Ferguson, Jr.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
