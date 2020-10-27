Linsz
Norton Lawrence Linsz, 86, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away peacefully on October 25th, 2020. He was a cherished grandfather, father, brother, uncle and son. Norton was born to parents Wilford and Cathalyn Linsz on July 17th, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was raised with his brother Ralph Linsz and Maryjane Krepper. At age 20, Norton was drafted into the Army where he served for 2 years. He was married to Alease Young for 46 years and they have three children. Norton was preceded in death by his parents and his brother. He is survived by his two daughters: Cathalyn Hudson of Atlanta, Georgia and Nancy (Chris) DiBiase of Milton, Georgia and son Carl Linsz. He had four grandchildren: Grayton and Reese Hudson, and Luke and Drew DiBiase, all of whom he loved and adored. His passion in life was flying airplanes, the Florida Gators, his beloved basset hound Allie, and his fierce devotion to his country. His daughters would like to invite you to a celebration of his life on October 29th, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Fraser Funeral Home located at 8168 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32221. Following the service, the family will have a private graveside burial at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com