Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Resources
More Obituaries for Ola Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ola Mae Murray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ola Mae Murray Obituary
MURRAY
Mrs. Ola Mae Murray went home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019.
She was a member of Sweetfield Baptist Church, Rev. Richard R. Russ, pastor. Her memories will be cherished by her children; daughter, Shirley D. Murray; son, James R. Murray, Sr. (Rosetta); brother, Frank C. Cooper; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sweetfield Baptist Church, 1365 Harrison Street. The late Mrs. Murray will rest in the mortuary for visitation on Friday, February 22nd, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.