MURRAY
Mrs. Ola Mae Murray went home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019.
She was a member of Sweetfield Baptist Church, Rev. Richard R. Russ, pastor. Her memories will be cherished by her children; daughter, Shirley D. Murray; son, James R. Murray, Sr. (Rosetta); brother, Frank C. Cooper; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sweetfield Baptist Church, 1365 Harrison Street. The late Mrs. Murray will rest in the mortuary for visitation on Friday, February 22nd, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 21, 2019