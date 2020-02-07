|
|
Bender
Olga (Prima) Bender passed away peacefully in her home in Ponte Vedra, FL on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at age 88. Olga was born in St. Clair, PA, the youngest child of Mary (Milley) and Nicholas Prima. She was the widow of William Bender, who passed away in 2015. Olga graduated from St. Clair High School in 1949 and married Bill in 1952. She worked as a secretary in State College, PA to help put her husband through college at Penn State. After living in State College, Allentown, Media, and Pittsburgh, she and Bill settled in Jacksonville, FL and then Ponte Vedra Beach, where she pursued her interests in golf, bible study, and travel. Olga wrote in her high school yearbook that she wanted to travel all over the world, and she and Bill did just that over thirty years. Her trips to Ireland and the Great Wall of China were her favorites.
Olga was an active member of the Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church, where she and Bill learned about the work of Faithful Servant Missions in Costa Rica. During their many mission trips, they helped build a school and a church for underprivileged children. She will also be remembered for her love of all animals, especially her cats!
Olga is survived by her son William, grandchildren Zachary and Ella, and sister Mary Horoschak. She was pre-deceased by sisters Anna and Helen, and a brother, Leo. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 11 am at the Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church, located at 76 South Roscoe Blvd. Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Faithful Servant Missions at 13126 Johns Island Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224 would be appreciated.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020