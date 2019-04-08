LINDSEY

Olivia E. Lindsey, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born July 9, 1932 to Ernest and Elsie Buckles. Olivia was an interior decorator for many years. She was a huge Jacksonville Jaguar fan and loved to watch golf. Olivia traveled to the Keys and was an excellent cook of which she was infamous for her key lime pie. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Phillip Samuel Buckles Jr., James Robert Buckles, Edward Hoover Buckles, Ernest Eugene Buckles, Phoebe Margaret Callon, and Walter Stephen Buckles. Olivia is survived by her children James M. (Gloria) Salmon Jr., Cynthia A. (Bruce) Rutledge, Teri L. (Terry) McClure, grandchildren Carl (Lisa) Rutledge, Kevin (Lauren) McClure, Jamie (Laura) Salmon, Kristina Byrd as well as four great-grandchildren and sisters Sara Elizabeth Motl and Doris Marie Dennette.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205 is serving the family.

A visitation in her honor will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral services to be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1pm at the funeral home with burial to be at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary