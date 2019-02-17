SMITH

Ora Katherine Smith (73) passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida on January 13, 1946, to Clyde O. Smith and Frances Wetherington Smith. When little, she called herself Taffy. Kathy graduated from Robert E. Lee High School but was a lifelong learner. She read and traveled extensively to quench that thirst for knowledge. She worked for Quest Diagnostics until her retirement and was a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars. She had a heart for anyone who needed help. She loved the big city and country life. She loved horses and competed in rodeo events. She was a Peace Loving, Flower Child who could make a gourmet meal but also order a gourmet meal. She was a devoted mother and grandmother or 'GiGi'. She was so proud of her family and dedicated her life to them.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clyde O. Smith Jr., her sister Eleanor Smith Chandler, her nephew Clyde O. Smith III, her special cousins Roger V. Wetherington Jr. and H. Dennis Wetherington, and her former husband and good friend Raymond L. Mitchell Jr.

She leaves a daughter Michelle Missy Mitchell Fendenheim (Joe Beltran), a son Raymond Mitch L. Mitchell III, two grandsons Gaige L. Fendenheim and Levi O. Mitchell, a granddaughter Lilly O. Mitchell, two sisters Janice W. Evans (Lynn), Lisa S. Doubleday (Michael), sister in law Jean M. Frost and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life was held on February 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in memory of Ora Katherine Smith may be made to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, or made online at brainsupportnetwork.org.