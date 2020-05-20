Vinson
Ms. Ora Mae Etta Vinson, 63, of Jacksonville, Florida transcended peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was a member of Central CME Church and the 1974 graduating class of Jean Ribault Senior High School. She leaves to cherish her memory four devoted sisters: Carolyn Edwards, Addris "Abby" Vinson, Alfreda Anderson, Elizabeth Murell Dawson; nephews: Alex Hutchinson, Rodney Anderson, Nicholas Dawson; nieces: Tracee Young (Daren), Sherry Vinson, Regina Smith (Roscoe), and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11:00am at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 North Edgewood Dr., Jacksonville, Florida 32219.
Dr. Alvin Jackson, officiating. Visitation of friends will be at the mortuary, Friday, May 22, from 5-8pm. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32209.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 20 to May 21, 2020.