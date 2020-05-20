Ora Mae Etta Vinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vinson
Ms. Ora Mae Etta Vinson, 63, of Jacksonville, Florida transcended peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was a member of Central CME Church and the 1974 graduating class of Jean Ribault Senior High School. She leaves to cherish her memory four devoted sisters: Carolyn Edwards, Addris "Abby" Vinson, Alfreda Anderson, Elizabeth Murell Dawson; nephews: Alex Hutchinson, Rodney Anderson, Nicholas Dawson; nieces: Tracee Young (Daren), Sherry Vinson, Regina Smith (Roscoe), and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020, 11:00am at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 North Edgewood Dr., Jacksonville, Florida 32219.
Dr. Alvin Jackson, officiating. Visitation of friends will be at the mortuary, Friday, May 22, from 5-8pm. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32209.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved