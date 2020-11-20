1/1
Orian Rivers
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Rivers
Funeral service for Mr. Orian Leroy Rivers will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00AM in Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church. He was a member of Greater Grant Memorial AME Church. He served his country in the US Army
where he was honorably discharged and was later employed by CSX Transportation retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Barbara Rivers, and siblings, Charles Rhodes & Sandra Chappell. He is survived by his spouse, Marilyn Rivers; children, Benita Rivers, Deborah Phelps, Adria Kennedy (Rodney), and Krystal Johnson (Anthion); grandchildren, Steven, Chiquita, Demetrey, Brandon, Shaun, Koree, Alexander, Jai-Lynn; great-grands, Jayant, Ni-ky, Azari, Zhy'onna, Bella; god-children, Jason & Pinessa; siblings, Martha Richardson, Helen Wade, Kenneth Rivers, Patricia Rivers, & Sylvia Jenkins (Reuben); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing and visitation will be held in the mortuary on Monday, November 23 from 4-7PM. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
