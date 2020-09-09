1/1
Orren Phillips
1942 - 2020
Phillips
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bo Phillips unexpectedly at his cherished hunting camp in South Carolina. Bo is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Pat Phillips and four children, Kimberly Anne Phillips (Buck Ross), Kelly Evins (Lee Evins), Travis Milligan (Diane Milligan) and Kirk Phillips (Ashley Phillips). Bo was also the proud grandfather of Brittani Phillips and Garrett Evins. He is survived by his sister Ester Zink and three brothers Wayne Phillips, Perryman Phillips, and Ted Phillips. We will remember Bo for his love for hunting and fishing, and constant hard work. He loved country western dancing and was head of a local country western dance club, The Classic Country Dancers, in Jacksonville, FL. He was an amazing husband, father, and dear friend to so many, never meeting a stranger and always making relationships wherever he went. Bo was born in Bayard, FL. He was known for owning and operating Cannon Welding in Jacksonville, FL for more than 50 years. His drive and passion for his work lead him to becoming one of the top hitch pros in Florida. During that time, he started the Cannon Welding softball team and lead the team to Nationals. Bo was also active in the community and had a passion for history and was a lifetime member of the Mandarin Historical Society. Bo lived a full and rewarding life with family and friends and went on to retire in Cape San Blas, FL with his wife Pat. We take great comfort in the many wonderful memories we have made with Bo throughout the years. Pallbearers will be Wayne Phillips, Perryman Phillips, Ted Phillips, Travis Milligan, Kirk Phillips & Garrett Evins. In lieu of flowers it is asked that donations be made to the Mandarin Historical Society. Services in honor of Bo will be held at Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, beginning with a visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 @ 5:00 PM, followed by a graveside service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens
