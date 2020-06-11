Morgan
Orvena Morgan passed away on May 29, 2020, at the age of 79. A memorial service will be held on June 13 at 3:00 p.m. at Hart Haven Baptist Church.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.