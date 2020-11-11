HILLIARD
Mr. Orzie Lee Hilliard, a resident of Jax., FL, passed away on 11/07/2020. He was a member of Greater Friendly Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Jarvis Bracy, Pastor. Survivors include wife, Dorothy M. Hilliard; sons, Wayne R. Hilliard, and Dr. Aaron L. Hilliard (Rosland); other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11:00 am. at his Church. Mr. Hilliard will rest for visitation of friends on Friday from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Greater Friendly Baptist Church. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Mask is required and Social Distancing will be enforced.
Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road
