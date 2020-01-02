|
Vincent
Funeral services for Oscar Vincent, 93, who passed away on December 30, 2019, will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 with Pastor Perry Fruscella officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Mr. Vincent was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi and was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, Florida. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Marine Corp. during WWII. He was a member of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by his loving wife, the late Patricia Rowena Mundy Vincent. Survivors include his son, Jeffrey Patrick Vincent; a close friend like family, Joni St. John; 1 sister, Mary Stuart; 1 grandson, Maxx Vincent. Military honors will be rendered from the graveside.
