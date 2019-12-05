Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church
Osiephine Oates


1926 - 2019
Osiephine Oates Obituary
Oates
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Osiephine Walker Oates will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00PM in the Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, where she held membership, Pastor William B. Wiggins, officiating. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Oates, Sr.; and her son, Edward Oates, Jr. She is survived by her children, Tyrone Oates, Eddie Queen Blakely, Jay Oates, Tamara Oates Kaiwa (Augustine), Sharon Shealy; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held in her church on Friday, December 6, from 4-7PM. Entombment will be in Historic Restlawn Cemeteries. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
