Oates
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Osiephine Walker Oates will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00PM in the Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, where she held membership, Pastor William B. Wiggins, officiating. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Oates, Sr.; and her son, Edward Oates, Jr. She is survived by her children, Tyrone Oates, Eddie Queen Blakely, Jay Oates, Tamara Oates Kaiwa (Augustine), Sharon Shealy; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held in her church on Friday, December 6, from 4-7PM. Entombment will be in Historic Restlawn Cemeteries. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019