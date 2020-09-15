OWENS
Otis Beatrice Holloway Owens (January 29th, 1937 - September 7th, 2020), after a long battle with dementia, passed peacefully at the McGraw Center for Caring Hospice, in Jacksonville, Florida, and is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is reunited in glory with her mother, Edna Mae Weiss Holloway, father, Elias Brown Holloway Jr., and twin brother, Milton Brown Holloway (passed two days after birth). Otis transitioned from this life with dignity, strength, and love. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 wonderful years, Dr. Charles Edward Owens (her Sugar Wugar), her son, Bryant Holloway Owens, daughter-in-law, Maria Marino Owens, her beloved sister, Florence Marie Perry, and brother-in-law, Bertram Nelson Perry Sr. Otis was also an extremely proud grandmother (Oma) to Maya Marino Owens (18) and Maxwell Holloway Owens (16). Otis also leaves behind her niece, Donna Maria Perry Thurmond (married to Arnold Jacy Thurmond, Jr.), nephew, Bertram Nelson Perry Jr., her grandniece, Alexis Thurmond Penn (married to Terry Penn), and her grandnephew, Michael Jacy Thurmond, all of whom she loved very much. Otis was a loving stepmom to Chris Owens (married to Lynn Owens) and Charles Owens (married to Thila Owens). She was also a step-grandmother to their children CJ, Aaron, and Ben. Otis had a special place in her heart for Audrey Benton and Rafalay Wade who assisted in her care with love and devotion. For this, the family is forever grateful. Otis is also survived by countless other relatives, friends, and students.
Otis was born on January 29th, 1937, in Tuskegee, Alabama and spent her early years in Union Springs and Mt. Meigs, Alabama. Her strength and determination proved to be formidable even at 6 years old, when she fought and overcame pneumonia, a collapsed lung, and surgery.
Education was always an important value in her family. Otis attended Southern Normal School, one of approximately five accredited high schools that black children could attend in the state of Alabama in the 1950s. She went on to achieve her bachelor's degree in history from Talladega College in 1958 (the same college that her mother and sister graduated from), and her master's in student personnel administration from Syracuse University in 1962. Otis was a member of the Chi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. while at Talladega and served as President of the Ivy club. She attended Howard University Graduate School of Education during the summer of 1960. She served as the Director of Counseling and Residential Living for the Women's Job Corps Center in Charleston, WV (where she met her husband Charles), and as Inspector for the Office of Economic Opportunity in Washington, D.C. Otis and Charles lived in Tuscaloosa, AL and worked at the University of Alabama for 11 years before moving to Jacksonville, Florida in 1984. At The University of Alabama, Otis was an associate in the Institute of Higher Education Research and Services. In Jacksonville, Otis served as the Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs for 18 years at the University of North Florida. She retired in 2002 to spend time with her family and travelled to Europe, Australia, Canada, the Bahamas, Thailand, and numerous US states including Alaska.
Otis lived in Union Springs, AL; Mt. Meigs, AL; Brewton, AL; Talladega, AL; Washington, D.C.; Syracuse, NY; Albany, GA; Pine Bluff, AK; Charleston, WV; Albuquerque, NM; Middleton, WI; Richmond, VA; Tuscaloosa, AL; and Jacksonville, FL. But she always considered Alabama her home.
Otis' constant involvement in the church was a pathway to her spiritual development which she enjoyed sharing with others. She attended church almost every Sunday and taught Sunday school, served on vestries and search committees, represented the congregation at diocesan conventions, and was a devoted member of the Daughters of the King. Her church home is St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, FL.
Otis understood the value of relationships with family and friends. These relationships shaped her passion for being involved in family gatherings, including organizing Weiss-Sledge family reunions in Alabama, Florida, and North Carolina. She was a major reason for the biannual family reunion continuing for over 40 years.
Writing was always one of Otis' passions. In 1996, she co-authored a book, Wearing Purple, along with three of her closest college friends. Wearing Purple is based on the exchange of personal letters among the four authors where they explored their feelings about their past, current, and future life experiences. The authors appeared on ABC's Good Morning America in a segment taped on the campus of Talladega College.
Many will always remember her kind and generous heart, her amazing smile, her quick wit, and the ease with which she shared them all. Otis was very determined and never afraid to speak her mind, in the most diplomatic way, when the situation demanded it. Otis was particularly talented at advocating for people and encouraging them to continue to improve. She always showed kindness and caring towards those around her. Even in the later stages of her illness, she never complained and was known to say "thank you" after someone would take her blood pressure or give her an injection. Otis was a great listener and always knew how to respond. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and co-worker. Everyone she met was changed for the better after spending time with her. We will definitely miss her cooking. She is a true child of God. While we all know that she is an angel in heaven now, the absence of her here on Earth leaves a large void. We love you Mom, Otis, Oma, Otee, Mrs. Owens. While you are not here in the physical form, we know that you remain a part of all of us in our hearts. We are all better because we knew you, and we are thankful for the joy you brought to our lives. Until we are reunited in glory, "May the Lord bless you and keep you, May His face shine upon you, and be gracious to you. May He lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace." (Numbers 6:24-26)
Otis' Celebration of Life Service will be at 10am EST on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 7801 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32211. For those who are social distancing for safety or feel uncomfortable joining in-person, the service will also be live streamed at 10am September, 19th on the following link: https://youtu.be/G6Wo11-1Nic
To honor her memory, we ask that you wear something purple on Saturday, the 19th of September. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following organizations in Otis' name: Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
, Community Hospice - McGraw Center for Caring at https://www.communityhospice.com/give/
, or Sulzbacher Center (Homeless Shelter in Jacksonville, FL) https://sulzbacherjax.org.
