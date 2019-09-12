Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis Perkins


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Otis Perkins Obituary
Perkins
Otis Perkins passed away on September 1, 2019. Otis was born on September 2, 1923. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Madeline Perkins. He was funny and sweet and will be dearly missed by his devoted daughters Candace Perkins, Tracy Malone (Bob) and Valerie McCarthy (Sean) and his grandchildren Kristi, Cory, Brendan, Ryan, and Cameron. To read the full obituary, please go online to Arlington Park Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019, graveside at Arlington Park Cemetery, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL. 32211
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now