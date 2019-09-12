|
Perkins
Otis Perkins passed away on September 1, 2019. Otis was born on September 2, 1923. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Madeline Perkins. He was funny and sweet and will be dearly missed by his devoted daughters Candace Perkins, Tracy Malone (Bob) and Valerie McCarthy (Sean) and his grandchildren Kristi, Cory, Brendan, Ryan, and Cameron. To read the full obituary, please go online to Arlington Park Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019, graveside at Arlington Park Cemetery, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL. 32211
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019