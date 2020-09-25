Sapp
Otis Sapp passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at home. He was born on April 1, 1923 in Bristol, GA to the late William Reppard and Zettie Mae Davis Thornton Sapp. He served as a Corporal in the Army Air Force from 1943 to 1946 and was stationed in Australia, New Guinea, Philippines, and Okinawa, Japan. He was also stationed in Yokohama, Japan for 3 months after peace was signed. He worked as a firefighter and owned Sapp's Confectionary after coming home. He started work for New York Laundry in 1947 and retired in 1972 as General Manager. In 1973, he started work for Sea Island Company and retired in 1986, as Director of Services for the Hotel and Resort. In 1989, he started working part time for Butler Cleaners & Laundry in Riverside, retiring in 2007. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Jacksonville. Otis was preceded in death by his brothers: Odeon, Ernest, Hazel, Thad and Prentice Sapp; and his sisters: Eunice Sapp, Lois Starling, Eula Mae Lanier, Eva Martin, and Bertha Todd; and his son Curtis Reginald Sapp. He is survived by his brother, Russell Sapp, his sisters, Laverne Harris, and Trudy Arbuckle. He is also survived by his sons: Wayne Sapp (Ann) and Kirby Sapp: his Grandchildren; Mark Hamrick (Jana) and Natalie Wilds (William); his Great Grandchildren; Samantha Hamrick, Devin Hamrick and Colt and Marlee Wilds. And his Great-Great Grandchildren; Callie, Aspen, Crest, and Ariel.
Funeral service will be held at George Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main St. in Jacksonville on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11AM, with visitation at 10AM. Please wear a mask.
