1/1
Otis Sapp
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sapp
Otis Sapp passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at home. He was born on April 1, 1923 in Bristol, GA to the late William Reppard and Zettie Mae Davis Thornton Sapp. He served as a Corporal in the Army Air Force from 1943 to 1946 and was stationed in Australia, New Guinea, Philippines, and Okinawa, Japan. He was also stationed in Yokohama, Japan for 3 months after peace was signed. He worked as a firefighter and owned Sapp's Confectionary after coming home. He started work for New York Laundry in 1947 and retired in 1972 as General Manager. In 1973, he started work for Sea Island Company and retired in 1986, as Director of Services for the Hotel and Resort. In 1989, he started working part time for Butler Cleaners & Laundry in Riverside, retiring in 2007. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Jacksonville. Otis was preceded in death by his brothers: Odeon, Ernest, Hazel, Thad and Prentice Sapp; and his sisters: Eunice Sapp, Lois Starling, Eula Mae Lanier, Eva Martin, and Bertha Todd; and his son Curtis Reginald Sapp. He is survived by his brother, Russell Sapp, his sisters, Laverne Harris, and Trudy Arbuckle. He is also survived by his sons: Wayne Sapp (Ann) and Kirby Sapp: his Grandchildren; Mark Hamrick (Jana) and Natalie Wilds (William); his Great Grandchildren; Samantha Hamrick, Devin Hamrick and Colt and Marlee Wilds. And his Great-Great Grandchildren; Callie, Aspen, Crest, and Ariel.
Funeral service will be held at George Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main St. in Jacksonville on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11AM, with visitation at 10AM. Please wear a mask.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved