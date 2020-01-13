|
Tarkington
Otis Tarkington of Sevierville, TN, passed away on January 11, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1932, in St. Augustine, FL. Until he moved to the Great Smoky Mountains in 1971, he lived in Jacksonville.
He was preceded in death by his parents OdieTarkington and Rosalie Tarkington Russ and his sons, Neal Tarkington and Robert Tarkington. Additionally, he was preceded by his brother, Edward Tarkington, and his sister, Edna Rowland.
He is survived by his loving wife, Aileen Tarkington, devoted son, Bryan, his wife, Tina, and their sons, Brad and Evan Tarkington, of Sevierville. Additionally, he is survived by his daughters-in-law and families, Debbie, Neal and Angel, Neal Jr. and Capri Tarkington, Gail Tarkington and family, and brother Joe (Bonnie) Russ and family, all of Jacksonville, Florida, along with other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family and special niece Wanda Buchanan and many friends.
Funeral services will be held in Sevierville, TN.
Memorial donations may be made to The , shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, or to First Baptist Church, Sevierville, fbcsev.org.
