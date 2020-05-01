Otto Heil
Heil
Otto Joseph Heil, age 71, a 35 year Ponte Vedra resident passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Otto was born August 10, 1948 in New York City to Martha and Otto Heil. He graduated from Xavier High School and the University of Scranton. He was very proud to have run in two New York City marathons. Otto worked in banking and financial services until his retirement in Jacksonville, Florida. He loved all sports, but Major League Baseball was his passion. He travelled around the country with the goal of watching a MLB game in every stadium. Otto's parents immigrated to America from Czechoslovakia and a few years ago he was able to visit the country of his heritage. Otto's other great loves were his rescue dog Max, who died 3 years ago, and his friends. He made friends all over the world and in this country. He is mourned by everyone who knew him as the kind, generous, smart, funny, gentleman that he was. Donations can be made in his name to Xavier High School, 30 West 16th St, NY, NY or to Jacksonville Humane Society 8464, Beach Blvd, Jacksonville 32216. Condolences can be left at www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
