McLendon
Owida B. McLendon, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away July 3, 2020. Ms. McLendon was born December 1, 1944, in Lake City, FL to the late Joe and Corine Acosta. She is survived by her four loving children: Mario (Katrina) Peterson, Antonio (Bintou) Peterson, Dana Edwards, and Ester (Pastor Derrick) Jackson; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-children; 10 siblings; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Calling hours will be Fri., July 17, 2020, from 5-6 PM at Combs Funeral Home, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL 32055. Graveside Service & Interment will be Sat., July 18, 2020, at 11 AM at the New St. James (Missionary) Baptist Church Cemetery, 365 NW Martin Glen, Lake City, FL 32055.
