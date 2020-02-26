|
Funeral services for Pal West Howell, 83, will be held, from the graveside, in Wayfare Cemetery, Echols County, Georgia at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born February 29, 1936, in Haylo, Georgia to Estell and Earl Howell, Mr. Howell died February 11, 2020, at his home in Fruit Cove, Florida. He was a retired St. Johns County Commissioner. He was predeceased by his wife, Georgia Lynn Howell and a son, Dale West Howell. Survivors include two daughters, Sharilee Alyce Newman of Fruit Cove and Cindy Lynn Robbins of Jacksonville; a son, Leslie Edward (Gracie) Howell of Lake City, FL; a sister, Lucy Morgan of Switzerland, FL; 7 grandchildren, Rachel, Jessie, Tiffany, Jessica, Sharina, Shanna and Ashton; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
