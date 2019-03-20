|
CRAWFORD
Dr. Pam Crawford of Jacksonville passed away suddenly on March 17, 2019 peacefully. She is survived by her mother, Charmaine Crawford, her sister, Barbara Cassel and husband Don. She is survived by niece, Audra Oskin and husband Chris, nephew Jason Doerfler and wife Amanda Doerfler. Also survived by great nephews, Michael Baldetti and William Doerfler, and great niece Annalise Doerfler. Pam's passion for teaching mathematics at Jacksonville University for 20 years will be deeply missed by her colleagues and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Terry Concert Hall at Jacksonville University on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 3:30pm.
A scholarship in Pam's name at the Jacksonville University for mathematics students has been established.
Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019