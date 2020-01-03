Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
The Robb Chapel, The Woodlands United Methodist Church
2200 Lake Woodlands Dr.
The Woodlands, TX
Pam Dickerson


1953 - 2019
Pam Dickerson Obituary
Dickerson
Pamela Summers Dickerson 6/22/1953-12/4/2019
Pam Dickerson was born in Jacksonville, FL to Addison L. Summers, Jr. and Carolyn H. Summers. In 1987, Pam married Kevin D. Dickerson and in 1990, they welcomed a son, Austin Summers Dickerson. Two years ago, Pam and Kevin retired to Lake Travis in Jonestown, TX.
Pam's life was built around her strong faith, her abundant love of family, and her loyalty to friends. She was known for her extraordinary kindness and generosity, her sincere interest in others, and her high moral character. Pam was, above all, a dedicated servant of the Lord.
Pam was predeceased by her parents, She is survived by her loving caretaker and husband of 32 years, Kevin, her son, Austin (Mariah), her sister, Gail Summers (John MacDonald), several nieces, nephews, and cousins and many friends and colleagues. Pam was loved by many and will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Pam to The Woodlands United Methodist Church Missions Program, 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380 (www.thewoodlandsumc.org/give) or Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance, 23532 Calabasas Rd., Ste A, Calabasas, CA 91302 (https:/lobularbca.wedid.it).
A memorial service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at The Robb Chapel, The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
