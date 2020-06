AloupasPamela Aloupas, 56, died on May 26, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on February 15, 1964, in Savannah, GA, and lived most of her life in Savannah, GA; Bowie, MD, and Jacksonville, FL.Survivors are her daughters, Rachel Mammina and Paige Miller of Savannah, GA; husband, George Aloupas of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, David Wood, and Phillip Wood of Savannah, GA; and her father, Jeff Wood of Wedowee, AL.While Pam's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. Her husband and daughter would like to invite the community to join them in a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Pam wished for people interested to make a small donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers. Please sign our online guestbook atPlease Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com