Pamela Cherry

Pamela Ann Agner Cherry peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, October 4, 2020, in her Jacksonville home after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born to Wesley Cole Sr. and Mary Alice Sawyer Agner on August 24, 1950 in Madison, Florida.
Pam celebrated 51 years of marriage with her husband, Keith Bernard Cherry, this past August. She spent her years raising her two daughters, Lisa and Melissa, alongside her husband while living in Longwood, Florida. Pam spent many hours volunteering in the Seminole County School system, serving as the PTA President of her daughters' schools, organizing gatherings to keep her friends and family close, and making a perfect loving home for her husband and daughters. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her four "grands" who called her Meme. Pam loved taking Camryn Ann, her first born granddaughter, outside in the early morning hours to look up at the moon. Brenna Nicole, her second born granddaughter, insisted on being in her Meme's arms and on her lap at all times. Bradley Keith was her first boy and Pam began buying cars and trucks galore. When Jacob Lee, her youngest grandson, came along Pam enjoyed countless hours driving her boys around to see emergency vehicles and construction sites.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Cole Agner Sr., her mother, Mary Alice Sawyer Anger, and her brother, Wesley Cole Agner Jr. Pam is survived by her husband, Keith Bernard Cherry, her daughter, Lisa Ann White, son-in-law, Ian White, and granddaughters, Camryn Ann and Brenna Nicole, her youngest daughter, Melissa Kay Hager, and grandsons, Bradley Keith and Jacob Lee. She also leaves behind her three sisters, Mary Elaine Ponder, Priscilla Kay Newbern, and Yvonne Agner Plain, and brother, Rockey Blake Agner, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
A graveside funeral service with be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Oak Ridge Cemetery located at 394 NW Meeting Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charities listed below that are particularly important to the family. American Cancer Society
1430 Prudential Dr.
Jacksonville, Florida 32207
Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
4413 Town Center Pkwy Suite 300
Jacksonville, Florida32246
Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches
Main Office, PO Box 2000
Boys Ranch, Florida 32064
