Pamela Leigh Maher, 67, died peacefully in Jacksonville, FL on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born in Cherry Point, NC to Robert and Phyllis Maher. Upon graduation from Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, FL, she started a career in Finance which included The Federal Reserve Bank, Barnett Bank, Bank of America, AmSouth Bank and finally Regions Bank. When she was not working, she loved doing jig-saw puzzles (the bigger-the better) or knitting baby blankets for family and friends.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Maher and Phyllis Hall and step-mother Eleanor Maher. Also Chris and Rocky, her two cats, who will be waiting at the Rainbow Bridge for her.

She is survived by her brother, William (Kaye) Maher of Orlando, FL, sister, Patricia Banks of Jacksonville, FL and many nieces, nephews and other extended relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Chapel Hills Memory Gardens 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N. Jacksonville, FL 32225.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N. Jacksonville, FL 32225. (904) 641-9755.

