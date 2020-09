MANCARELLAPamela Stephenson Mancarella passed away suddenly on September 13, 2020. She was born November 8, 1955, in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Terry Parker High School. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Ruby Wagner. She is survived by her husband, Paul, daughter Stephanie Freel, grandchildren Ethan and El Freel, her parents George and Patricia Stephenson, Sister Mary Nussbaum (Bill), Uncle Bill Wagner (Flor), and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Pam will be remembered for her quick wit and deep love for her family. A private service will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205.Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com