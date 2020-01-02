|
Pattee
Pamela "Pam" Valentine Pattee died peacefully in her home on November 30, 2019. Pam was born to Hazel Noone and Louis Everett Valentine in New Haven, CT on January 22, 1927. In 1936, her family moved to Jacksonville, FL. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1944; University of Georgia in 1948 with a degree in political science; Jacksonville University in 1969 with a Master of Arts degree in education; and received a certificate of counseling from Florida State University in 1974. Pam had a love for education – both in learning and teaching.
While Pam began her career as an administrative assistant for leaders at Jacksonville Junior College (now Jacksonville University) and Stetson University, she spent most of her career in education as an elementary school teacher for nine years and elementary school counselor for 22 years in the Duval County Public Schools district.
Pam met the love of her life, William "Bill" H. Pattee of Providence, RI, when she was living in Deland. The two were married for 45 years at the time of Bill's death in 1999. She loved antiquing, traveling and dancing with her husband.
Pam had varied interests and participated in many activities throughout her life which included: being a Georgia Bulldog Cheerleader; participating in a University of Georgia homecoming game in her 70s at which she and former cheerleaders performed on the field during halftime; volunteering on multiple, local political campaigns and as a lobbyist for the local child guidance advocacy group; investing in and managing real estate; playing tennis on multiple teams including one she started – the Working Women's team; jogging which she initiated at the age of 50; collecting and selling antiques; playing bridge; serving as hostess to many gatherings of family and friends; and reading books about historical figures, homeopathic and nutritional living, mental health and antiques.
Pam was a proud daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She valued and nurtured relationships with family and friends. She is survived by her devoted sons, William E. (Mary) and Timothy H.; adoring granddaughter, Celeste E.; sisters, Urane "Raney" Colvill (Lee) of Binghampton, NY, and Edith D. Valentine of Orange City, FL; brother, Peter N. Valentine (Veronica); and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by sisters, Jean Anderson (George) of Rome, GA, Louise Goins (Wiley); and brother, Louis Valentine of Virginia Beach, VA. Pam's family also would like to extend its unceasing gratitude for the exceptional and compassionate care she received for two and a half years from Helen, Lila and Yolanda.
A funeral service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Ave., Jax., FL 32210 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Pam's memory to the , St. Mark's Episcopal Church or any cause close to your heart.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020