Parthene McNair

McNairParthene McNair (Par, Mack, McNair) was born to the late John Albert McNair and Minnie Douglas McNair in Kent, Florida on Friday, May 2, 1930.A beautiful life of 90 years ended on October 3, 2020.Precious memories will ever be cherished by his daughter: Detrecia McNair; granddaughters: Trinity and Taliayh Dawson; sisters: Janie Banks and Cleo Vining; niece he assisted in raising: Alice (Alphonso) Westbrook. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many sorrowing friends.Mr. NcNair may be viewed Friday, October 16, 2020, at Carthage Chapel from 3:00 p.m. Until 7:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Restlawn Cemetery, 2600 Ribault Scenic Drive, Jacksonville, Florida 32208.Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204