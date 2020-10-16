McNair
Parthene McNair (Par, Mack, McNair) was born to the late John Albert McNair and Minnie Douglas McNair in Kent, Florida on Friday, May 2, 1930.
A beautiful life of 90 years ended on October 3, 2020.
Precious memories will ever be cherished by his daughter: Detrecia McNair; granddaughters: Trinity and Taliayh Dawson; sisters: Janie Banks and Cleo Vining; niece he assisted in raising: Alice (Alphonso) Westbrook. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many sorrowing friends.
Mr. NcNair may be viewed Friday, October 16, 2020, at Carthage Chapel from 3:00 p.m. Until 7:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Restlawn Cemetery, 2600 Ribault Scenic Drive, Jacksonville, Florida 32208.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com