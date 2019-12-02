|
Shackleford
Pat Shackleford, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, surrounded by family. She was born in Atlanta, GA, to Charles and Helen (Vanzant) Waits. Pat lived for over 50 years in Jacksonville and was a proud resident of Neptune Beach for more than 40 of them. She is preceded in death by her brother Charles (Sonny) Waits, Jr., and sister Barbara (Waits) O'Grady. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Charles (Charlie) Shackleford, with whom she ran a popular Gulf Gas Station for many years at the beach. Her faith in Jesus Christ was at the core of who she was, and she was a member of East Pointe Church. An exercise-enthusiast for most of her life, she was known best for her warmth, humor, and the friendship she extended to so many. Pat is survived by two daughters, Vicki Morton, of Jacksonville, and Joy Kennedy of Johnson City, TN. Her grandchildren were among her greatest joys and she is also survived by two granddaughters, Julie Morton Hadden (Mike), of Jacksonville, Ashley Kennedy Reed (Kelly), of Kingsport, TN; and five great-grandchildren: Noah, Jaxon, and Emma Kate Hadden, and Hayden and Hunter Reed. Service arrangements were made through Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens.
A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at H. Warren Memorial Cemetery at 12 noon, Wednesday, December 4.
