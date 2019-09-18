Home

Patricia A. Jelinek Obituary
Jelinek
Patricia A.Jelinek, age 89 was called from this world on September 7th, 2019. She is survived by Patricia Wimberley (PJ), Dr. Howard Charles Jelinek (CJ), Dr. James S Jelinek (JJ,), and Ted Jelinek (TJ).She had eight grandkids and 10 great-grandchildren. Pat and her four children followed her husband and lived in many states throughout his army career.
Pat otherwise was known as the Boxer Lady. She truly loved the breed. She was a life member of the Venetian Manor Garden Circle, the Greater Orange Park Dog Club, and the American Boxer Club. She was also an excellent golfer.
Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers and Roy who took care of her. She will be laid to rest at the West Point Cemetery in New York beside her husband on October 1st, 2019.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446- 2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
