Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Patricia Ann Brooks Obituary
Brooks
The funeral service for Patricia Ann Brooks will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the Samuel C. Rogers Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N. Main Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries South. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
