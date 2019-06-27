Clare

Patricia Ann Clare (1933-2019)

Patricia passed away in California after a long illness, in the company of her two daughters. She and her husband Ivan raised three children. After many years of being a homemaker, she decided to go back to school and get her degree. Patricia began at Florida Jr. College while also working as a paralegal at Jacksonville Legal Aid. After receiving her bachelor's degree at North Florida University and with support from the attorneys she worked with, she went on to law school at Nova University. She graduated with honors and went back to Jacksonville Legal Aid and worked there as an attorney for many years. Patricia was a strong advocate for civil rights and a voice for the poor in Jacksonville.

Patricia is survived by her daughters Erin Scordalakes, Heather Clare and son Dane Clare, sister Robbie Tucker, grandchildren Nicole and Hillary Scordalakes and Cassidy Clare. Always a lover of the ocean, her remains will be added to the Neptune Memorial Reef in Key Biscayne, FL

